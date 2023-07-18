HMLA-367 Detachment joins MRF-D Aviation Combat Element

A UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, takes flight on Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, July 20, 2023. Alongside the Australian Defense Force, MRF-D is prepared to respond to crisis and contingency in the Indo-Pacific region, demonstrating U.S. commitment to shared regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

