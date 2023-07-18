Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMLA-367 Detachment joins MRF-D Aviation Combat Element [Image 1 of 4]

    HMLA-367 Detachment joins MRF-D Aviation Combat Element

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, takes flight on Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, July 20, 2023. Alongside the Australian Defense Force, MRF-D is prepared to respond to crisis and contingency in the Indo-Pacific region, demonstrating U.S. commitment to shared regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 05:34
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AU
    UH-1Y Venom
    Marines
    MAG-24
    VMM-363
    MRF-D

