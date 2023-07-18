Guyana police officers train with Royal Bermuda Regiment instructors on civil unrest and riots during TRADEWINDS 23 in Georgetown, Guyana, July 23, 2023. TRADEWINDS is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 01:09 Photo ID: 7932281 VIRIN: 230723-A-JF826-1562 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 3.59 MB Location: GEORGETOWN, GY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guyana police train with Royal Bermuda Regiment on civil unrest at TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.