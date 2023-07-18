Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guyana police train with Royal Bermuda Regiment on civil unrest at TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 6 of 16]

    Guyana police train with Royal Bermuda Regiment on civil unrest at TRADEWINDS 23

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Guyana police officers get to their feet after a water bottle was thrown at them to simulate an explosive devise druing civil unrest and riot training at TRADEWINDS 23 in Georgetown, Guyana, July 23, 2023. TRADEWINDS is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 01:09
    Photo ID: 7932271
    VIRIN: 230723-A-JF826-1169
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guyana police train with Royal Bermuda Regiment on civil unrest at TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Riot Training
    U.S. Southern Command
    Guyana Defense Force
    Royal Bermuda Regiment
    Tradewinds 2023
    TW23

