    Tradewinds 23: If it Ain't Raining We Ain't Training [Image 8 of 13]

    Tradewinds 23: If it Ain't Raining We Ain't Training

    CAMP SEWEYO, GUYANA

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Capt. Mark Andries 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S Marines and Sailors with Marine Forces South and Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct an advanced marksmanship training range during Tradewinds 23 at Camp Seweyo, Guyana, July 22, 2023. Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants training capacity and to mitigate, plan for and respond to crisis and security threats (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Mark Andries)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 23:11
    Photo ID: 7932154
    VIRIN: 230722-M-TT571-1063
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 13.6 MB
    Location: CAMP SEWEYO, GY
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tradewinds 23: If it Ain't Raining We Ain't Training [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Mark Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

