U.S Marine 1st Lt. Christian Concessi, a platoon commander, with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, washes his blouse in the rain during Tradewinds 23 at Camp Seweyo, Guyana, July 22, 2023. Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants training capacity and to mitigate, plan for and respond to crisis and security threats (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Mark Andries)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 23:11 Photo ID: 7932151 VIRIN: 230722-M-TT571-1033 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 17.81 MB Location: CAMP SEWEYO, GY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tradewinds 23: If it Ain't Raining We Ain't Training [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Mark Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.