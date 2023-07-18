Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Arctic Lightning Air Show [Image 2 of 2]

    2023 Arctic Lightning Air Show

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army HH-60 Blackhawk takes off during the Arctic Lightning Air Show July 21, 2023 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The biannual event provided an open house for community members to learn about military operations and capabilities through aerial and ground performances, educational static displays and engaging with military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Danielle Sukhlall)

