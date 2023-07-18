Rear Adm. Bradley Andros, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, reviews Expeditionary Warfare qualification standards with Sailors assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Group One. Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces provide the U.S. military access from the sea and delivers freedom of action in the littorals and inland operating environment in competition, crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Amara Timberlake).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 19:45 Photo ID: 7931950 VIRIN: 230724-N-TM112-1134 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.91 MB Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NECC Visits MSRON-1 [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Amara Timberlake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.