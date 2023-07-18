Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NECC Visits MSRON-1 [Image 3 of 3]

    NECC Visits MSRON-1

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Amara Timberlake 

    Maritime Expeditionary Security Group One

    Rear Adm. Bradley Andros, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, discusses the capabilities of a 40 ft. patrol craft, assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Group One. Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces provide the U.S. military access from the sea and delivers freedom of action in the littorals and inland operating environment in competition, crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Amara Timberlake).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 19:46
    Photo ID: 7931951
    VIRIN: 230724-N-TM112-1130
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NECC Visits MSRON-1 [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Amara Timberlake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NECC Visits MSRON-1
    NECC Visits MSRON-1
    NECC Visits MSRON-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NECC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT