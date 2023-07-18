Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    205th Regimental Officer Candidacy School 2023 Phase III OCS Regimental Activation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    205th Regimental Officer Candidacy School 2023 Phase III OCS Regimental Activation Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Odum 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Washington National Guard Lt. Col. Joshua Daily, the commander of the 205th Regimental Officer Candidacy School (OCS), and command sergeant major of the 205th Regimental OCS, Master Sgt. Christopher Voelker, salute the American flag during their Regiment Activation Ceremony (RAC) on 22 August, 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The RAC initiates the third and final phase of Officer Candidacy School. (U.S. Army Photo by Illinois Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Kyle Odum)

