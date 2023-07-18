Washington National Guard Lt. Col. Joshua Daily, the commander of the 205th Regimental Officer Candidacy School (OCS), and command sergeant major of the 205th Regimental OCS, Master Sgt. Christopher Voelker, salute the American flag during their Regiment Activation Ceremony (RAC) on 22 August, 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The RAC initiates the third and final phase of Officer Candidacy School. (U.S. Army Photo by Illinois Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Kyle Odum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 19:51 Photo ID: 7931947 VIRIN: 230722-A-FC392-1005 Resolution: 5695x4061 Size: 10.27 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 205th Regimental Officer Candidacy School 2023 Phase III OCS Regimental Activation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Kyle Odum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.