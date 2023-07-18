National Guard officer candidates from multiple different states stand at attention in formation during their Regiment Activation Ceremony (RAC) on 22 August, 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The RAC initiates the third and final phase of Officer Candidacy School. (U.S. Army Photo by Illinois Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Kyle Odum)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 19:52
|Photo ID:
|7931944
|VIRIN:
|230722-A-FC392-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.2 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 205th Regimental Officer Candidacy School 2023 Phase III OCS Regimental Activation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Kyle Odum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT