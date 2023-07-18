20230722-A-ZT447-1063

Soldiers assigned to the 323rd Chemical Company, 476th Chemical Battalion, conduct their convoy LFX, the culmination of all the training they had accomplished as part of the Mobilization Exercise level II with the mine-resistant, ambush-protected all-terrain vehicles at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 22, 2023. MOBEX II is meant to train and validate U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to conduct post-mobilization and deployment operations necessary to provide a combatant commander with trained and ready forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 323rd Chemical Company MOBEX II "Pershing Strike 2023" [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.