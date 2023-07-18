323rd Chemical Company MOBEX II “Pershing Strike 2023”

20230722-A-ZT447-1109

A Soldier assigned to the 323rd Chemical Company, 476th Chemical Battalion, fires a mounted M2 machine gun from a mine-resistant, ambush-protected all-terrain vehicle during their convoy LFX, the culmination of all the training they had accomplished as part of the Mobilization Exercise level II with the mine-resistant, ambush-protected all-terrain vehicles at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 22, 2023. MOBEX II is meant to train and validate U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to conduct post-mobilization and deployment operations necessary to provide a combatant commander with trained and ready forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

