NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Dean Thompson signs a tumbler for an Airman at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 20, 2023. The Langley Main Exchange hosted a NASCAR meet and greet with cooperation from Richmond Raceway to give Airmen the opportunity to meet a NASCAR driver.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 15:57
|Photo ID:
|7931412
|VIRIN:
|230608-F-SS439-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NASCAR visits JBLE [Image 3 of 3], by Jaylin Glover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT