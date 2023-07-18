NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Dean Thompson signs a tumbler for an Airman at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 20, 2023. The Langley Main Exchange hosted a NASCAR meet and greet with cooperation from Richmond Raceway to give Airmen the opportunity to meet a NASCAR driver.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 15:57 Photo ID: 7931412 VIRIN: 230608-F-SS439-1012 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.53 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASCAR visits JBLE [Image 3 of 3], by Jaylin Glover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.