    NASCAR visits JBLE [Image 3 of 3]

    NASCAR visits JBLE

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Jaylin Glover 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Dean Thompson signs a tumbler for an Airman at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 20, 2023. The Langley Main Exchange hosted a NASCAR meet and greet with cooperation from Richmond Raceway to give Airmen the opportunity to meet a NASCAR driver.

    This work, NASCAR visits JBLE [Image 3 of 3], by Jaylin Glover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NASCAR
    JBLE
    Richmond Raceway

