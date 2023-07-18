Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers participate in Pathfinder FTX

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Spc. Devin McReynolds 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, unload their gear during the Pathfinder course field training exercise at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 21, 2023. The Pathfinder course teaches navigational aid and advisory services to military aircraft and includes providing advice and limited aid to units planning air assault or airdrop operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Devin McReynolds)

    This work, Soldiers participate in Pathfinder FTX [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Devin McReynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

