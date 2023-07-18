Soldiers participate in Pathfinder FTX

U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, prepare the sling load during the Pathfinder course field training exercise at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 21, 2023. The Pathfinder course teaches navigational aid and advisory services to military aircraft and includes providing advice and limited aid to units planning air assault or airdrop operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Devin McReynolds)

