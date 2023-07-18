U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 20th Special Forces group, conduct a Ramp C-130 jump operation during 412th Civil Affairs Battalion Operation Viking 2023 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 19, 2023. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare soldiers with realistic training, simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.23.2023 17:42 Photo ID: 7929849 VIRIN: 230719-A-GU297-1069 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 792.08 KB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramp C-130 Jump Operation [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.