    Ramp C-130 Jump Operation [Image 2 of 2]

    Ramp C-130 Jump Operation

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jason Palacios 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 20th Special Forces group, conduct a Ramp C-130 jump operation during 412th Civil Affairs Battalion Operation Viking 2023 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 19, 2023. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare soldiers with realistic training, simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 17:42
    Photo ID: 7929850
    VIRIN: 230719-A-GU297-1055
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.88 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramp C-130 Jump Operation [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

