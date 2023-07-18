Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tusinian Concrete Placement [Image 1 of 3]

    Tusinian Concrete Placement

    TUNISIA

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Sparks 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    CAP SERRATE, Tunisia (July 1, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 use rakes to spread concrete in Cap Serrate, Tunisia, July 1, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 3rd Class Daniel Sparks)

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    Hard Hat
    CTF 68
    QV391

