CAP SERRATE, Tunisia (July 1, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 use rakes to spread concrete in Cap Serrate, Tunisia, July 1, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 3rd Class Daniel Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 17:11
|Photo ID:
|7929838
|VIRIN:
|230701-N-QV391-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x960
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|TN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Tusinian Concrete Placement [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Daniel Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
