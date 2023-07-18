Tusinian Concrete Placement

CAP SERRATE, Tunisia (July 1, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 use a wooden screed to level concrete in Cap Serrate, Tunisia, July 1, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 3rd Class Daniel Sparks)

