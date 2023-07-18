Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Seaman Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    INDIAN OCEAN (July 22, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Melvin Reid, from Bronx, New York, assists in splicing line on the fantail aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 22, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 17:17
    Photo ID: 7929836
    VIRIN: 230721-N-BE723-1046
    Resolution: 4446x2964
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors splice line [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Line
    Deck Department
    Boatswain’s Mate
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CVN76

