USS Lewis B. Puller, USS Paul Hamilton Sail in the Gulf of Oman

230720-N-NH267-1713 GULF OF OMAN (July 20, 2023) U.S. service members ride in an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 alongside expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Gulf of Oman, July 20, 2023. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

