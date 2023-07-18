Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lewis B. Puller, USS Paul Hamilton Sail in the Gulf of Oman [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Lewis B. Puller, USS Paul Hamilton Sail in the Gulf of Oman

    GULF OF OMAN

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230720-N-NH267-1423 GULF OF OMAN (July 20, 2023) From left to right, guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) and U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) sail together in the Gulf of Oman, July 20, 2023. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    This work, USS Lewis B. Puller, USS Paul Hamilton Sail in the Gulf of Oman [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

