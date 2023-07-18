230720-N-NH267-1423 GULF OF OMAN (July 20, 2023) From left to right, guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) and U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) sail together in the Gulf of Oman, July 20, 2023. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.23.2023 08:18 Photo ID: 7929582 VIRIN: 230720-N-NH257-1423 Resolution: 4827x3213 Size: 3 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Lewis B. Puller, USS Paul Hamilton Sail in the Gulf of Oman [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.