An Italian Air Force member directs the choir during a Catholic mass service at Ali Al Salem Air Base, July 23, 2023. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing chapel hosted a service with Italian and Canadian coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)
Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 04:24
Photo ID:
|7929499
VIRIN:
|230723-F-EP384-1004
Resolution:
|4424x3539
Size:
|1.3 MB
Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|4
This work, AASAB hosts coalition Catholic mass [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Breanna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
