Lt. Col. Brian McNamara, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, and an Italian chaplain lead a Catholic mass service at Ali Al Salem Air Base, July 23, 2023. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing chapel hosted a service with Italian and Canadian coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 04:24
|Photo ID:
|7929497
|VIRIN:
|230723-F-EP384-1009
|Resolution:
|2923x2338
|Size:
|653.61 KB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, AASAB hosts coalition Catholic mass [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Breanna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
