    AASAB hosts coalition Catholic mass [Image 1 of 5]

    AASAB hosts coalition Catholic mass

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Brian McNamara, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, and an Italian chaplain lead a Catholic mass service at Ali Al Salem Air Base, July 23, 2023. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing chapel hosted a service with Italian and Canadian coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

    Coalition
    Catholic
    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    Partnership
    Ali Al Salem

