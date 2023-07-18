Flight Sgt. Andre Coates provides the safety brief to Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, commander, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, center; Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Graham Jr., 8th TSC command sergeant major, right; and Capt. Sam Vona, aide-de-camp, prior to their trip to Darwin during Talisman Sabre 23. The flight signified the first flight by the Royal Australian Air Force as a chartered member of Movement Control Center - Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Theresa Christie)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 02:14
|Photo ID:
|7929420
|VIRIN:
|230718-A-OT725-2222
|Resolution:
|1025x769
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, First flight [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Royal Australian Air Force flies first Movement Control Center—Europe mission during Talisman Sabre 23
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT