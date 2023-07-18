Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First flight [Image 1 of 2]

    First flight

    AUSTRALIA

    07.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Flight Sgt. Andre Coates provides the safety brief to Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, commander, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, center; Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Graham Jr., 8th TSC command sergeant major, right; and Capt. Sam Vona, aide-de-camp, prior to their trip to Darwin during Talisman Sabre 23. The flight signified the first flight by the Royal Australian Air Force as a chartered member of Movement Control Center - Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Theresa Christie)

    Royal Australian Air Force flies first Movement Control Center&mdash;Europe mission during Talisman Sabre 23

