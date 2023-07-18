Flight Sgt. Andre Coates provides the safety brief to Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, commander, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, center; Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Graham Jr., 8th TSC command sergeant major, right; and Capt. Sam Vona, aide-de-camp, prior to their trip to Darwin during Talisman Sabre 23. The flight signified the first flight by the Royal Australian Air Force as a chartered member of Movement Control Center - Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Theresa Christie)

