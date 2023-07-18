Pilots and crew members from the Royal Australia Air Force flank members from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command upon completion of the RAAF’s first flight as a chartered member of the Movement Control Center – Europe during Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Theresa Christie)
Royal Australian Air Force flies first Movement Control Center—Europe mission during Talisman Sabre 23
