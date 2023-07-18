Talisman Sabre 23 | 17th SOS Hosts Static Display for Australian Air Force Cadets

Australian Air Force cadets tour a U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider gunship assigned to 17th Special Operations Squadron during Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Richmond, New South Wales, Australia, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

Date Taken: 07.22.2023
Location: RICHMOND, NSW, AU