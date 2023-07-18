Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Talisman Sabre 23 | 17th SOS Hosts Static Display for Australian Air Force Cadets [Image 2 of 5]

    Talisman Sabre 23 | 17th SOS Hosts Static Display for Australian Air Force Cadets

    RICHMOND, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    Australian Air Force cadets tour a U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider gunship assigned to 17th Special Operations Squadron during Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Richmond, New South Wales, Australia, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 22:39
    Photo ID: 7929331
    VIRIN: 230722-F-LO621-1012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 14.79 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, NSW, AU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 23 | 17th SOS Hosts Static Display for Australian Air Force Cadets [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Talisman Sabre 23 | 17th SOS Hosts Static Display for Australian Air Force Cadets
    Talisman Sabre 23 | 17th SOS Hosts Static Display for Australian Air Force Cadets
    Talisman Sabre 23 | 17th SOS Hosts Static Display for Australian Air Force Cadets
    Talisman Sabre 23 | 17th SOS Hosts Static Display for Australian Air Force Cadets
    Talisman Sabre 23 | 17th SOS Hosts Static Display for Australian Air Force Cadets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    SOCPAC
    Australian Air Force
    17SOS
    SOFInThePacific
    TalismanSabre23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT