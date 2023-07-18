U.S. Navy Band performs at TBA

Senior Chief Musician Christopher Sala, from Wilbraham, Mass., performs Brandt’s “Concert Piece No. 1” with the United States Navy Band at their 2023 Texas Bandmaster Association conference performance. TBA gathers thousands of music educators, students and other music professionals each year to promote the importance and value of music education, provide professional development opportunities and resources to teachers as they return to their classrooms each fall. The Navy Band is proud to support the tireless work of music educators across the country with their inspiring performances while honoring the service of more than 330,000 active duty Sailors serving around the world on their behalf.

