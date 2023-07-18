Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band performs at TBA

    U.S. Navy Band performs at TBA

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musician 1st Class Jesse Saldana, from O’Fallon, Ill., plays with the United States Navy Band at their 2023 Texas Bandmaster Association conference performance. TBA gathers thousands of music educators, students and other music professionals each year to promote the importance and value of music education, provide professional development opportunities and resources to teachers as they return to their classrooms each fall. The Navy Band is proud to support the tireless work of music educators across the country with their inspiring performances while honoring the service of more than 330,000 active duty Sailors serving around the world on their behalf.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Texas
    Navy Music
    TBA
    Texas Bandmasters Association

