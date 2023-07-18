Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Ivy Soldiers celebrate the 15th Mechanized Brigade Anniversary in Gizycho, Poland [Image 1 of 2]

    GIZYCHO, POLAND

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Yarnall 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Gilman (center) and Pfc. Christian Correa (driver’s hatch) with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, interact with public spectators in front of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle during the 15th Mechanized Brigade anniversary event in Gizycho, Poland, July 21.The multinational event, supported by Task Force Ivy Soldiers, celebrated the Polish Land Forces’ 15th Mechanized Brigade's 29th anniversary. It is the 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 05:54
    Location: GIZYCHO, PL
    This work, Task Force Ivy Soldiers celebrate the 15th Mechanized Brigade Anniversary in Gizycho, Poland [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

