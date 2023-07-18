(from left) U.S. Army Pfc. Christian Correa and Sgt. Andrew Gilman with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, interact with public spectators in front of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle during the 15th Mechanized Brigade anniversary event in Gizycho, Poland, July 21. The multinational event, supported by Task Force Ivy Soldiers, celebrated the Polish Land Forces’ 15th Mechanized Brigade's 29th anniversary. It is the 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.22.2023 05:55 Photo ID: 7928861 VIRIN: 230721-Z-MI513-1074 Resolution: 5901x3838 Size: 3.71 MB Location: GIZYCHO, PL Web Views: 16 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Ivy Soldiers celebrate the 15th Mechanized Brigade Anniversary in Gizycho, Poland [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Daniel Yarnall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.