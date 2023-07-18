U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 23 execute a rain gutter installation project at Mwan Elementary School on Weno, Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, July 12, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Trent A. Henry)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2023 00:25
|Photo ID:
|7928756
|VIRIN:
|230712-M-FP389-2448
|Resolution:
|5697x3798
|Size:
|17.16 MB
|Location:
|WENO, FM
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KM23: Mwan Elementary School Rain Gutter Installation Project [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
