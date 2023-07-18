KM23: Mwan Elementary School Rain Gutter Installation Project

U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 23 execute a rain gutter installation project at Mwan Elementary School on Weno, Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, July 12, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

