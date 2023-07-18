Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KM23: Mwan Elementary School Rain Gutter Installation Project [Image 5 of 5]

    KM23: Mwan Elementary School Rain Gutter Installation Project

    WENO, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Trent A. Henry 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 23 execute a rain gutter installation project at Mwan Elementary School on Weno, Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, July 12, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

    This work, KM23: Mwan Elementary School Rain Gutter Installation Project [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

