    KM23: Mwan Elementary School Rain Gutter Installation Project [Image 3 of 5]

    KM23: Mwan Elementary School Rain Gutter Installation Project

    WENO, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Trent A. Henry 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mark Villarreal, a native of San Antonio, Texas and a landing support specialist with Task Force Koa Moana 23, braces up a wooden beam during a rain gutter installation project at Mwan Elementary School on Weno, Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, July 12, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Trent A. Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 00:25
    VIRIN: 230712-M-FP389-2161
    Location: WENO, FM
