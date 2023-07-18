230722-N-NT811-1015 SYDNEY (July 22, 2023) The ship's crew tips their caps and give three cheers to the audience at the end the commissioning ceremony for Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) in Sydney, Australia July 22, 2023. Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark D. Faram)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2023 Date Posted: 07.22.2023 00:17 Photo ID: 7928707 VIRIN: 230722-N-NT811-1014 Resolution: 3000x1679 Size: 432.5 KB Location: SYDNEY, NSW, AU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Canberra Commissioned in Sydney, Australia [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.