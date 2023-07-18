Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Canberra Commissioned in Sydney, Australia [Image 14 of 14]

    USS Canberra Commissioned in Sydney, Australia

    SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Faram 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    230722-N-NT811-1015 SYDNEY (July 22, 2023) The ship's crew tips their caps and give three cheers to the audience at the end the commissioning ceremony for Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) in Sydney, Australia July 22, 2023. Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark D. Faram)  

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 00:17
    Photo ID: 7928707
    VIRIN: 230722-N-NT811-1014
    Resolution: 3000x1679
    Size: 432.5 KB
    Location: SYDNEY, NSW, AU 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Canberra Commissioned in Sydney, Australia [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Littoral Combat Ship
    Australia
    LCS
    Canberra
    LCS 30
    CanberraCommissioning

