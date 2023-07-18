Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Viper Demo Team participates in F-AIR Colombia 2023 [Image 30 of 30]

    F-16 Viper Demo Team participates in F-AIR Colombia 2023

    COLOMBIA

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, talks to the local media during F-AIR Colombia International Aeronautics and Space Fair at José María Córdova Airport in Rionegro, Colombia, July 14, 2023. Colombia is a trusted partner making vital contributions to the shared global security objectives, and this kind of regional military engagement strengthens the longstanding friendship between the countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 20:53
    Photo ID: 7928489
    VIRIN: 230714-F-ZB805-6796
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: CO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Viper Demo Team participates in F-AIR Colombia 2023 [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Colombia
    StrengtheningPartnerships
    F16 Viper Demo
    FAIR2023
    FAIRColombia2023

