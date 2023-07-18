Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Partnership Program Signing Ceremony between the State of New Jersey and the Republic of Cyprus [Image 4 of 4]

    State Partnership Program Signing Ceremony between the State of New Jersey and the Republic of Cyprus

    SEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Tahesha Way, Esq., second from left, New Jersey Secretary of State; U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., third from left, The Adjutant General of the New Jersey National Guard; Minister of Defence Michalis Giorgallas, center, Republic of Cyprus, and Lt. Gen. Dimokritos Zervakis, third from right, Chief of Defence, Republic of Cyprus, along with members of the official party, pose for a photo during the State Partnership Program Signing Ceremony between the State of New Jersey and the Republic of Cyprus at the National Guard Training Center, Sea Girt, New Jersey, July 21, 2023. The NJNG and the Republic of Cyprus National Guard formalized their state partnership and will commence sharing expertise to strengthen capabilities, uniting in mutual efforts for a safe, secure, and prosperous Eastern Mediterranean region. The State Partnership Program, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is a Department of State and Department of Defense joint security cooperation program administered by the National Guard Bureau that links a state's National Guard with the armed forces of a partner country in order to build long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with U.S. partners around the world. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 18:11
    Photo ID: 7928380
    VIRIN: 230721-Z-AL508-1506
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.19 MB
    Location: SEA GIRT, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    New Jersey

    TAGS

    New Jersey
    SPP
    Cyprus
    NJNG
    SPP30

