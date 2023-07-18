Tahesha Way, Esq., left, New Jersey Secretary of State; U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., second from left, The Adjutant General of the New Jersey National Guard; Minister of Defence Michalis Giorgallas, second from right, Republic of Cyprus, and Lt. Gen. Dimokritos Zervakis, Chief of Defence, Republic of Cyprus, display the letter of intent during the State Partnership Program Signing Ceremony between the State of New Jersey and the Republic of Cyprus at the National Guard Training Center, Sea Girt, New Jersey, July 21, 2023. The NJNG and the Republic of Cyprus National Guard formalized their state partnership and will commence sharing expertise to strengthen capabilities, uniting in mutual efforts for a safe, secure, and prosperous Eastern Mediterranean region. The State Partnership Program, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is a Department of State and Department of Defense joint security cooperation program administered by the National Guard Bureau that links a state's National Guard with the armed forces of a partner country in order to build long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with U.S. partners around the world. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

