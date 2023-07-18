Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational airborne training at Air Base London [Image 6 of 6]

    Multinational airborne training at Air Base London

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Dunagan 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army service members conducted free fall exercises at Air Base London, Guyana on July 18, 2023. The service members jumped from a C-130 to demonstrate proper parachuting techniques. This exercise was a part of TRADEWINDS23, which is a U.S. Army Southern Command-led multinational exercise designed to build partnership with Caribbean Nations and American partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    This work, Multinational airborne training at Air Base London [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Michael Dunagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    Guyana Defense Force
    Tradewinds 2023
    TW23

