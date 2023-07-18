U.S. Army service members conducted free fall exercises at Air Base London, Guyana on July 18, 2023. The service members jumped from a C-130 to demonstrate proper parachuting techniques. This exercise was a part of TRADEWINDS23, which is a U.S. Army Southern Command-led multinational exercise designed to build partnership with Caribbean Nations and American partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 15:00
|Photo ID:
|7927938
|VIRIN:
|230718-Z-CL987-2165
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|735.83 KB
|Location:
|GEORGETOWN, GY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Multinational airborne training at Air Base London [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Michael Dunagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
