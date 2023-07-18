F-16s, A-10s provide maritime security to the Arabian Gulf

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon rapidly descends after receiving fuel above the Strait of Hormuz, July 21, 2023. In an ongoing effort to ensure the security and freedom of navigation in the region, U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT) reaffirms its unwavering commitment to maintaining stability and safeguarding global trade in this vital maritime route. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

