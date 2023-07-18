Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s, A-10s provide maritime security to the Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 5]

    F-16s, A-10s provide maritime security to the Arabian Gulf

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation during air refueling operations above the Strait of Hormuz, July 21, 2023. In an ongoing effort to ensure the security and freedom of navigation in the region, U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT) reaffirms its unwavering commitment to maintaining stability and safeguarding global trade in this vital maritime route. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    F-16
    A-10
    KC-135
    AFCENT
    NAVCENT
    U.S. AIR FORCE

