7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Conducts Fast-Rope Training

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct fast-rope training from an Army MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23, Peru, July 13, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 by MSgt Corban Lundborg