    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Conducts Fast-Rope Training [Image 2 of 7]

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Conducts Fast-Rope Training

    LIMA, PERU

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct fast-rope training from an Army MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23, Peru, July 13, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 12:00
    Photo ID: 7927043
    VIRIN: 230712-F-IZ285-1062
    Resolution: 5300x3533
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: LIMA, PE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Conducts Fast-Rope Training [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOF
    #SOCSOUTH
    #SOUTHCOM
    #RS23
    #ResoluteSentinel
    #ResoluteSentinel23

