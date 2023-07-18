SOF conducts CASEVAC Training during Resolute Sentinel 23

U.S. Air Force Special Warfare operators assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron conduct a casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) training scenario with the U.S. Army’s 7th Special Forces Group, Peru’s Defensa y Operaciones Especiales and other Special Operations Forces (SOF) assets during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23, Peru, July 20, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben)

Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 Location: PE