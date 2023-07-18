Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOF conducts CASEVAC Training during Resolute Sentinel 23

    SOF conducts CASEVAC Training during Resolute Sentinel 23

    PERU

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare operators assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron conduct a casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) training scenario with the U.S. Army’s 7th Special Forces Group, Peru’s Defensa y Operaciones Especiales and other Special Operations Forces (SOF) assets during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23, Peru, July 20, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 11:56
    Location: PE
    Special Warfare
    SOF
    CASEVAC
    RS23
    ResoluteSentinel
    ResoluteSentinel23

