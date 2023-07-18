ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 29, 2023) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Taylor Auclair, the executive officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), waits for new Sailors to arrive June 29, 2023, in the Atlantic Ocean. The ship, as part of the IKE Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 10:30 Photo ID: 7926574 VIRIN: 230628-N-PS818-1162 Resolution: 2278x3417 Size: 0 B Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Conducts Man Overboard Drill during CSG-4 COMPTUEX [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.