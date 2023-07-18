Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Conducts Man Overboard Drill during CSG-4 COMPTUEX [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Conducts Man Overboard Drill during CSG-4 COMPTUEX

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Nowak 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 29, 2023) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Taylor Auclair, the executive officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), waits for new Sailors to arrive June 29, 2023, in the Atlantic Ocean. The ship, as part of the IKE Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 10:30
    Photo ID: 7926574
    VIRIN: 230628-N-PS818-1162
    Resolution: 2278x3417
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    This work, USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Conducts Man Overboard Drill during CSG-4 COMPTUEX [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Philippine Sea, CG 58, COMPTUEX, IKECSG, CSG 2

