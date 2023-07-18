USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Conducts Man Overboard Drill during CSG-4 COMPTUEX

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 29, 2023) U.S. Navy Seaman Cuyler Votti, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), is lowered into the water during a man overboard drill June 29, 2023, in the Atlantic Ocean. The ship, as part of the IKE Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

