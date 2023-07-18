Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Louisville, Kentucky Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 1 of 2]

    A Louisville, Kentucky Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230720-N-CD453-2006 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (July 20, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Annie Simamora, from Louisville, Kentucky, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE Detachment 3 (HSM-51) serving aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), conducts maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter during the ship’s port visit to Busan, July 20. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 02:44
    Photo ID: 7925815
    VIRIN: 230720-N-CD453-2006
    Resolution: 3865x2899
    Size: 914.97 KB
    Location: BUSAN, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Louisville, Kentucky Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Louisville, Kentucky Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea
    A Louisville, Kentucky Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Louisville, Kentucky Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy
    DESRON 15
    cool
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT