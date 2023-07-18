A Louisville, Kentucky Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

230720-N-CD453-2006 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (July 20, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Annie Simamora, from Louisville, Kentucky, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE Detachment 3 (HSM-51) serving aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), conducts maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter during the ship’s port visit to Busan, July 20. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 02:44
|Photo ID:
|7925815
|VIRIN:
|230720-N-CD453-2006
|Resolution:
|3865x2899
|Size:
|914.97 KB
|Location:
|BUSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
Louisville, Kentucky Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea
