Louisville, Kentucky Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 11, 2023) A Louisville, Kentucky native and graduate of the University of Louisville is serving aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113).



Petty Officer 3rd Class Annie Simamora is an Aviation Electronics Technician, also known as an AT, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) serving aboard USS John Finn, forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“I was laid off from my previous job due to the pandemic, and didn’t feel ready to pursue or finance a master’s degree yet,” said Simamora. “The Navy provided me with an opportunity to travel, receive tuition assistance, among other benefits, and challenge myself to meet higher standards of work ethic and physical fitness.”



Simamora joined the Navy in spring of 2021 and looked for a rate that both appealed to her that she would be able to do as a civilian whenever she eventually got out of the military.



“The MC (Mass Communication Specialist) rate was more appealing to me when I initially enlisted, but it wasn’t available,” said Simamora. “Luckily, I had a few backup ratings in mind. AT seemed interesting enough, and if I liked it, I could continue doing similar well-paying work on the civilian side. Above all, I wanted to try something unlike anything I’ve done before, and gain a specific set of skills that I could feel proud of.”



The AT rate was first established in 1955, forming from the rates of Aviation Electronicsman and Aviation Radioman, established in 1948 and 1942, respectively.



“I troubleshoot and maintain the electronic components of helicopters that are used for reconnaissance, tracking subs, and search-and-rescue missions,” said Simamora. “Despite the advancements of avionic technology, mission systems like primary computers and forward looking infrared lasers, etc., still require manual adjustments and repair.”



Simamora is an AT stationed with the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 at Naval Air Field Atsugi, Japan and is actively enjoying her time in Japan.



“Japan has been on my bucket list for a while, so I feel incredibly fortunate to have received my ideal orders,” said Simamora. “In my free time, I enjoy sightseeing, trying new foods, and going to miscellaneous themed cafes.”



Even though Simamora is enjoying her time in Japan, she is also looking to the future and setting goals.



“If I stay in for the full 20, I’ll either keep advancing ranks or apply for OCS (officer candidate school); maybe PAO (public affairs officer) or NFO (naval flight officer),” she said. “Whether I end up staying enlisted or becoming an officer, my main goal is to be seen as a mentor, someone reliable and inspiring to others. I also want to be ‘Sailor of the Year’ at some point, just because it sounds cool… I like plaques, and I’m not afraid to put in the hard work required to get one. Gotta’ have something to show the future grandkids.”



Along with planning for the future, Simamora is taking the time to enjoy the simple things that she enjoys about the Navy.



“The absence of the modern day burden of overwhelming choice makes for a more carefree life,” said Simamora. “Especially when underway, a lot of your day is already planned out for you. It becomes less about, which restaurant do I want to eat at for dinner, or what should I watch on Netflix, and more about just relaxing and connecting with others – over long starlit talks in fold-out chairs, spotting dolphins in the ocean and drinking cheap coffee. The best things in life are free, and the some of the best people I’ve met are because of the Navy.”



USS John Finn is forward-deployed to Commander, Task Force 71, U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. CTF 71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers as well as any surface unit conducting independent operations in the region. Navy’s 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect critical regional partnerships.

