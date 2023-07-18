Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Fire Drill [Image 8 of 9]

    Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Fire Drill

    SEA OF JAPAN

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230715-N-CD453-1172 SEA OF JAPAN (July 15, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Haizan Richardson, from Montverde, Florida, climbs a ladderwell during a firefighting drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, July 15. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 02:39
    Photo ID: 7925812
    VIRIN: 230715-N-CD453-1172
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Fire Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy
    DESRON 15
    cool
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

